Rams bolster secondary by signing cornerback Jerry Jacobs

The Rams signed cornerback Jerry Jacobs on Saturday. He started 12 games last season and had a career-best three interceptions.

The Rams, befallen by injuries in the defensive backfield, added depth at cornerback by signing free agent Jerry Jacobs, the team announced Saturday.

Jacobs, 26, played three seasons for the Detroit Lions. He is expected to bolster a position group that lost two players in the first two training camp workouts.

Derion Kendrick suffered a season-ending knee injury on Wednesday. Starter Darious Williams suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. Coach Sean McVay is expected to address Williams’ status after practice on Saturday.

Advertisement

Jacobs played his final college season at Arkansas signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Aubrey Pleasant, the Rams’ assistant head coach and defensive backs coach, was the Lions’ defensive backs coach in 2021 and part of the 2022 season.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Jacobs started 12 games last season and intercepted a career-best three passes.

Jacobs joins a cornerback group that includes veterans Tre’Davious White and Cobie Durant, second-year pro Tre Tomlinson and undrafted free agents Josh Wallace and Charles Woods.