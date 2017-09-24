As Trump continues his attacks, NFL players protest by kneeling or locking arms

Many players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt in protest during the national anthem before kickoff of their game in London on Sunday morning. Those who didn’t linked arms in solidarity.

The protests, which had largely died down in the NFL, came in the wake of President Trump’s comments at a political rally Friday, when he challenged NFL owners to fire any player who didn’t stand for the anthem.

Last week, just six of the approximately 1,600 active players didn’t stand for the anthem as part of the protests, originally intended to call attention to police shootings of unarmed black men and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Among those linking arms was Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who contributed $1 million to Trump’s presidential campaign.

“It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for the playing of the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium,” Shad said in a statement. “I met with our team captains prior to the game to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump, and was honored to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem . …

“It was important for us, and personally for me, to show the world that even if we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”

Another team owner who also contributed $1 million to Trump, New England’s Robert Kraft, issued a statement Sunday in support of the players. Kraft, who is close friends with Trump, said he was “deeply disappointed” by the president’s remarks.

“I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities,” Kraft said in the statement.

“Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger. There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics. I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal. Our players are intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful.”

The London game is likely to be the first in a full day of protests by players. Nine NFL games will kickoff at 10 a.m. PDT, with an additional four around 1 p.m. There is one night game.

