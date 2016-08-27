Cowboys QB Tony Romo has broken bone in his back; return is unknown

Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett says quarterback Tony Romo has a broken bone in his back and there is no timetable for his return.

Garrett made the comments on Saturday during a conference call. He said an MRI exam revealed the break, but the coach did not provide further details.

Asked if Romo would be back, Garrett said there's no timetable but that the 36-year-old quarterback would play this season.

Romo has had back surgery twice before. His latest injury occurred during the third play of Thursday night's exhibition game at Seattle. He was tackled by Cliff Avrill and was rolling in pain before he was taken off the field and replaced by rookie Dak Prescott. Later, Romo said he was OK.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 11 at home against the New York Giants.