Rams-Lions takeaways: Puka Nacua, offensive linemen injuries a major concern

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp talks to the media after an overtime loss to the Lions.
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp caught 14 passes against the Lions but the overtime loss was not sitting well with him when he met with the media.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions defeated the Rams, 26-20, in overtime, on Sunday night at Ford Field in Detroit.

What we learned from the season-opening loss:

The Rams have injury problems

Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) rides a cart to the locker room after being injured against the Detroit Lions.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)

It’s only one game, but it’s starting to look like 2022, when injuries ravaged the Rams during their historic Super Bowl hangover.

Star receiver Puka Nacua suffered a second-quarter knee injury that forced him out of the game at halftime, left tackle Joe Noteboom was carted to the locker room because of an ankle injury and left guard Steve Avila did not play in the second half because of a knee injury.

Right guard Kevin Dotson left the locker room on crutches and with his left foot and ankle in a protective boot.

Jonah Jackson moved from center to right guard and rookie Beaux Limmer played center. AJ Arcuri, who was promoted this week from the practice squad, replaced Noteboom at left tackle.

The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson remains suspended for one more game, but right tackle Rob Havenstein possibly could return from an ankle injury.

“We’ll see what the magnitude of those guys’ injuries are,” coach Sean McVay said, adding, “We’re developing depth, but what we’re not going to do is, we’re not going to allow things, we’re going to learn from the things that have occurred in previous years … and if guys get injured, then you know what, it’s our job to get those next guys ready to roll, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”

Cooper Kupp looks like old self

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores on a nine-yard reception as Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (0) pursues.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)

Cooper Kupp, playing without injury for the first time since 2022, flashed the form that earned him the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year award.

Kupp caught 14 passes for 110 yards and rushed for 10 yards in two carries.

“Good to feel myself,” he said.

Said quarterback Matthew Stafford: “That’s what I’ve been seeing in practice. That’s who I know he is.”

Tyler Johnson can contribute

Rams receiver Tyler Johnson (18) runs to complete a 63-yard reception as Lions safety Brian Branch (32) pursues.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)

Johnson, a veteran receiver, had five receptions for 79 yards, including a 63-yard catch-and-run that set up a field goal.

Johnson was on the practice squad last season, but still made an impression.

“He’s done that over and over again,” Kupp said, adding, “Not surprised in any capacity.”

The defense played well, until overtime

Lions running back David Montgomery (5) is tackled by Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8).
Rams rookie linebacker Jared Verse (8) knocks backs and tackles Lions running back David Montgomery.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula had to be encouraged by much of what he saw.

Rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, the Rams’ first- and second-round draft picks, started and made an impact. Verse had four tackles, including a sack. Fiske made five tackles.

Safety Quentin Lake had a team-best 10 tackles.

Veteran safety John Johnson III intercepted a pass that led to a touchdown.

McVay aggressive on fourth down

Coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during his Rams' season opener against the Detroit Lions.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

McVay went for it twice on fourth down when he could have had rookie kicker Joshua Karty attempt field goals.

The Rams came up short on a fourth down in the first half but Stafford’s 14-yard pass to Demarcus Robinson in the third quarter set up Kyren Williams’ touchdown run that pulled the Rams within 17-10.

“We came in here with an aggressive mindset and mentality,” McVay said.

Joshua Karty can convert

Rookie kicker Joshua Karty kicked field goals of 41 and 26 yards.

The He kicked off six times, all for touchbacks.

