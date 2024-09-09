Rams-Lions takeaways: Puka Nacua, offensive linemen injuries a major concern

Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) rides a cart to the locker room after being injured against the Detroit Lions. (David Dermer / Associated Press)

It’s only one game, but it’s starting to look like 2022, when injuries ravaged the Rams during their historic Super Bowl hangover.

Star receiver Puka Nacua suffered a second-quarter knee injury that forced him out of the game at halftime, left tackle Joe Noteboom was carted to the locker room because of an ankle injury and left guard Steve Avila did not play in the second half because of a knee injury.

Right guard Kevin Dotson left the locker room on crutches and with his left foot and ankle in a protective boot.

Jonah Jackson moved from center to right guard and rookie Beaux Limmer played center. AJ Arcuri, who was promoted this week from the practice squad, replaced Noteboom at left tackle.

The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson remains suspended for one more game, but right tackle Rob Havenstein possibly could return from an ankle injury.

“We’ll see what the magnitude of those guys’ injuries are,” coach Sean McVay said, adding, “We’re developing depth, but what we’re not going to do is, we’re not going to allow things, we’re going to learn from the things that have occurred in previous years … and if guys get injured, then you know what, it’s our job to get those next guys ready to roll, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.”