NFL report: Falcons promote Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons continued the dramatic remaking of their coaching staff on Friday following their Super Bowl loss by promoting Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator.

The Falcons also hired Bryant Young as defensive line coach and two assistants received new titles. Raheem Morris was named wide receivers/passing game coordinator and assistant head coach, while Doug Mallory was promoted to defensive backs coach.

On Wednesday, the team said Coach Dan Quinn has dismissed coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

With offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kyle Shanahan leaving to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, the team has two new coordinators. Steve Sarkisian was hired from Alabama to replace Shanahan.

Manuel had been the team's secondary coach. He also coached with Quinn in Seattle when Quinn was the Seahawks' defensive coordinator. Manuel interviewed for the defensive coordinator post in Jacksonville last season.

The overhaul of the defensive staff came after the Falcons could not protect a 28-3 lead over New England in the third quarter of the Super Bowl. The Patriots scored 31 consecutive points for a 34-28 win in the Super Bowl's biggest comeback.

In another series of coaching moves, Shanahan has hired the first six members of his new 49ers staff: Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Bobby Turner (running backs), Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks), Ray Wright (head strength and conditioning), T.C. McCartney (offensive assistant) and Nick Kray (administrative assistant to the head coach).

Tight end Justin Perillo has signed with the Chicago Bears. Perillo had 15 receptions for 137 yards in 20 games with Green Bay from 2014-16. He also spent time on the Packers' practice squad in 2014 and 2015 as well as Chicago's in 2016. … Washington Redskins offensive lineman Kory Lichtensteiger is retiring at age 31 after eight seasons in the NFL. He made a total of 75 starts at left guard or center for the Redskins after joining them as a free agent in 2010. He was drafted in the fourth round out of Bowling Green by the Denver Broncos in 2008. Lichtensteiger dealt with injuries the last two seasons, totaling only eight starts.