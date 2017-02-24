NFL report: Chiefs sign running back C.J. Spiller

The Chiefs have signed veteran running back C.J. Spiller, providing depth behind Spencer Ware in a move that could mean Jamaal Charles will be cut in a cost-saving move.

The Chiefs would owe Charles more than $6 million this season, a big price tag for a running back who missed most of last year to knee surgery. They would not incur a salary cap hit by letting him go and it is possible Charles could re-sign for less money.

Kansas City is trying to free cap space to help bring back defensive tackle Dontari Poe and safety Eric Berry, whose agent, Chad Speck, also represents Spiller.

Spiller only carried six times in stints with the Jets and Seahawks last season. The former first-round pick signed a four-year, $16-million deal with the Saints in 2015 but only played in 13 games before he was released.

NFL announces compensatory picks

Denver, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Kansas City each will get four compensatory picks in April's NFL draft while Seattle will have two additional selections in the third round.

Teams losing more or better free agents than they acquire the previous year are eligible to receive additional picks, based on a formula that factors salary, playing time and postseason honors. The choices are distributed at the end of the third through the seventh round.

Rule changes also allow the picks to be traded this year for the first time.

Miami received two compensatory selections while Los Angeles and the Seahawks received two each. Arizona, Baltimore, Carolina, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New England, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and the New York Jets also received a compensatory selection.

This year's draft begins April 27 in Philadelphia.

Etc.

Long snapper Zak DeOssie will be back with the New York Giants for an 11th season. The 33-year-old DeOssie, who could have become a free agent, and quarterback Eli Manning are the only active Giants who played with the teams that won Super Bowls after the 2007 and ‘11 season. … The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter to a two-year contract. Carter has not played in the NFL but spent part of the 2015 season on the practice squads in Oakland and New England. Carter, who played at Sacramento State and was an All-American with 99 catches for 1,321 yards in 2014, was cut by the Patriots last September and wasn't on a roster at all last season. He had 207 catches for 2,760 yards and 35 TDs in 41 game.