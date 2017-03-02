NFL report: Jets set to release receiver Brandon Marshall

The New York Jets will be releasing wide receiver Brandon Marshall, clearing $7.5 million on the salary cap. according to multiple reports and confirmed by the Associated Press by a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

Marshall is the latest big-name player to be cut by the Jets, who have also parted ways with Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, Nick Folk and Breno Giacomini this off-season.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the move, which was expected to come Friday.

Newsday first reported the move by the Jets. The newspaper also reported that Marshall asked for his release — and was granted his request — after weighing his options, including New York being interested in having the receiver return next season.

Marshall played two seasons for the Jets, and set franchise records with 109 catches and 1,502 yards receiving in 2015. He had just 59 receptions for 788 yards and three TDs last season.

Ryan Tannehill is expected to be ready for the Miami Dolphins' off-season program after missing the final four games of last season because of a sprained left knee, General Manager Chris Grier said Thursday. Tannehill was able to avoid surgery, had a successful rehabilitation and isn't expected to miss any team workouts. … The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Matt Cassel a week before he was set to hit free agency. The Titans announced the deal on Thursday. Cassel is expected to help the Titans during the off-season program while Marcus Mariota recovers from a broken right lower leg. The 12-year veteran played four games for Tennessee last season and started the finale, a 24-17 win over Houston. He was 30 of 51 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. …

Washington Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan is not attending the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Team spokesman Tony Wyllie confirmed McCloughan's absence in an email, saying McCloughan “is taking care of some family matters.” … Former NFL wide receiver Davone Bess was sentenced Thursday to one year of supervised probation after pleading no contest to an endangerment charge in Arizona. The 31-year-old Bess originally had pleaded not guilty to a charge of unlawful flight from a law-enforcement vehicle near his suburban Phoenix home last June. Gilbert police stopped Bess for driving without his headlights on. Police say Bess pointed his finger like a gun at officers and moved it up and down as if pretending to fire a weapon.