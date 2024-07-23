Rams adjust the contract of quarterback Matthew Stafford as training camp opens

The issues with the contract of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have been resolved.

Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday on the first day of training camp that the Rams and their veteran leader had agreed to a contract adjustment. Details were not given.

Stafford, 36, was scheduled to earn $31 million this season and carry a salary-cap number of $49.5 million, according to Overthecap.com.

Stafford had two additional years remaining on the extension he signed in 2022 after leading the Rams to a Super Bowl title, but the salaries of $27 million and $26 million were not guaranteed, according to the website.

In the same year that Stafford signed his extension, the Rams adjusted defensive lineman Aaron Donald’s contract, essentially giving the star a huge raise in the final two years of contract that also included an option for 2024. Donald announced his retirement in March.

Stafford’s desire for an adjustment came to light during the NFL draft when NFL.com reported the 15-year veteran wanted salary guarantees beyond 2024. Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged the report and indicated the team and Stafford’s representatives had been in discussions.

“So we’re going to try and figure it out,” McVay said at the time. “There’s nothing that’s more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way and, you know, I think that the commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated and we want to work toward figuring that out.”

Stafford was present for voluntary offseason workouts and organized-team activities but was not made available to reporters.

At the conclusion of workouts, a pall caused by the Stafford situation hung over the Rams and their otherwise sunny disposition.

Asked if he anticipated that Stafford would report for the start of training camp, McVay had said yes.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford chats with quarterback coach Dave Ragone during OTA practice at Cal Lutheran University. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams, coming off an unexpected playoff appearance last season, are regarded as a potential Super Bowl contender, but only with Stafford under center.

Stafford, acquired by the Rams in 2021, was chasing a quarterback market that continued upward since signing his 2022 deal after their Super Bowl LVI victory.

In May — four months after Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to victory over the Rams in the NFC wild-card game — the Lions gave Goff an extension that includes $170 million in guarantees.

Stafford had given no indication that he would not report to training camp, but he seemingly had leverage. Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games against the Lions and Arizona Cardinals for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy while he was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stetson Bennett is essentially a rookie after sitting out last season on the non-football injury/illness list.

Had the Rams and Stafford not agreed to terms, the Rams were potentially playing their opener in Detroit with Bennett making his first NFL start.

During the offseason program, receiver Cooper Kupp said Stafford’s contract situation was not affecting his preparation or play.

“There’s been no change in his attitude, the way he comes in and approaches things, the way he’s interacting with guys in meetings, coaches and with guys out here,” Kupp said. “He’s a pro’s pro. He’s going to be out here and be the best version of Matthew for the team.

“And so, whatever’s going on with that, he’s not letting it affect anything about what the goal is for the L.A. Rams this year.”

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur concurred.

“When he’s in the meeting room, when he’s on the field, he’s super positive. He’s the same Matthew that I met a year ago,” LaFleur said. “Cool part for me is that’s above my pay grade in terms of what happens next with all that.”