NFL notes: Patriots trade QB Jacoby Brissett to Colts for WR Phillip Dorsett

The New England Patriots traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The deal was announced Saturday in advance of the deadline for NFL teams to set their 53-man rosters for the start of the regular season.

The trade fills needs for both teams. By bringing in Brissett, the Colts add some depth at quarterback with Andrew Luck still working his way back from shoulder surgery. Brissett, a third-round pick in 2016, started two games as a rookie last season while Tom Brady served his four-game “Deflategate” suspension.

By adding Dorsett, a first-round draft pick in 2015, the Patriots get another capable pass catcher with Julian Edelman out for the season with a knee injury.

In other trade news:

-- The Baltimore Ravens have made another trade in hopes of shoring up their offensive line. A day after obtaining offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom from Arizona, the Ravens traded an undisclosed draft pick to Jacksonville in exchange for guard/center Luke Bowanko. Baltimore gave up a conditional seventh-round pick for Bergstrom, who spent four years in Oakland before playing 15 games last season for Houston.

-- The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns, where the 2015 third-round pick will get a chance to revive his career. The Steelers also sent a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft to Cleveland in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2018. Coates caught 22 passes for 446 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons in Pittsburgh.

-- The Tennessee Titans acquired defensive end David King from the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. The 6-foot-4, 281-pound King has played in 10 games with four starts in stints with Seattle and Kansas City, and he has 1 1/2 career sacks.

In other NFL news:

-- The Denver Broncos have broken up the “No Fly Zone,” releasing three-time Pro Bowl strong safety T.J. Ward with a year left on his contract. General manager John Elway said cutting the eighth-year pro was a difficult decision “after everything he's done for our football team.” Ward was due $4.5 million this year in the final season of his four-year, $22.5 million contract he signed in 2014. The Broncos will eat about $1.3 million in dead money from his prorated signing bonus.

-- Joe Flacco is back behind center for the Baltimore Ravens — at practice, anyway. Flacco participated in team drills Saturday for the first time since being sidelined with a back injury in July. The starting quarterback missed all of training camp, but is expected to start the opener of his 10th season on Sept. 10 at Cincinnati.

-- The Cincinnati Bengals decided to stick with kicker Randy Bullock on Saturday, the most important decision they had to make in their roster moves before the season opener. Bullock competed with fifth-round pick Jake Elliott during the preseason, alternating kicks during the four games. Bullock missed one field goal attempt, Elliott missed three. Both missed their final attempt during a preseason game in Indianapolis on Thursday night.

-- The Carolina Panthers cut three-time All-Pro punter Andy Lee and third-string quarterback/special teams player Joe Webb to trim roster to 53 players. The Panthers kept less-experienced and less-expensive punter Michael Palardy, who filled in last season after Lee was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.