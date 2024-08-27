Rams are trading Ernest Jones IV to the Titans as roster cuts to 53 loom

Eight months ago, after he helped them make an unexpected run to the playoffs, linebacker Ernest Jones IV appeared to be a key player in the Rams’ future.

Now, because of a contract impasse, he’s history.

On Tuesday, the Rams were in the process of trading Jones to the Tennessee Titans, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person requested anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Terms of the deal were not available.

NFL rosters must be set by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PDT. The Rams could be preparing for the Sept. 8 opener at Detroit — and a Lions offense that ranked among the NFL’s best in 2023 — with an inside linebacker corps that includes Christian Rozeboom, Jacob Hummel, Troy Reeder and Omar Speights, an undrafted rookie who made a big impact in preseason games.

The trade marked an unceremonious end to Jones’ time with the Rams, who selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

It was not a total surprise, however.

In April, Rams general manager Les Snead indicated at the NFL owners annual meeting that the Rams wanted Jones to play out the final year of his rookie contract before considering an extension.

Jones, 24, became a starter midway through his rookie season and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. Last season, he was a team captain and made a team-best 145 tackles, including 4½ sacks.

In the aftermath of Aaron Donald’s retirement, Jones appeared to be the cornerstone of a defense now under the direction of Chris Shula, who succeeded Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.

Despite the Rams’ stance on an extension going into this season, Jones said at the outset of offseason workouts that he was confident his play would provide him with “the opportunity to take care of my family in the ways that I want to.” He said that the Rams’ desire to see him play another year was “exciting” to him.

“I’ve been doing nothing but proving myself my entire life,” he said, adding, “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to lead this team but also looking forward to it from a personal standpoint that’s — play some good ball, you set yourself up real nice.”

Jones was not on the field for several offseason workouts. Coach Sean McVay said it was not contract related, and that Jones was dealing with a knee issue.

During training camp, Jones also was sidelined for several practices.

On Sunday, the Rams informed Jones and his agents that they were open to trading the team captain and that his representatives can speak with other teams regarding a trade and a new contract.