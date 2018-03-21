NFL: Mercedes Lewis feels disrespected after being dumped by Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars unceremoniously dumped the longest-tenured player on their roster, and he wasn't happy about it.
The Jaguars released veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis after 12 seasons to save $3.5 million in salary-cap space. The move came the same day Jacksonville parted ways with receiver Allen Hurns to save $7 million.
Hurns' future had been in doubt since Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole emerged as big-play receivers late last season. Hurns really became expendable when the Jaguars signed two receivers last week, bringing back Marqise Lee and adding Donte Moncrief in free agency.
Lewis, who played at UCLA, thought his spot was safe, even after Jacksonville signed Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul last week. The Jaguars picked up an option in Lewis' contract last month.
Lewis told the Associated Press he felt "disrespected" by the timing of the move. It came a week after free agency began.
"I wish they would have done it sooner," he said. "I think I deserved a little better than this."
The Oakland Raiders traded fullback Jamize Olawale to the Dallas Cowboys in a deal that also includes a swap of picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Dallas sent Oakland one of its two fifth-round picks (No. 173 overall) in exchange for a sixth-round pick (No. 192 overall). The Cowboys now have three picks in the sixth round.