NFL: Panthers overcome 17-point deficit to beat Eagles; Bortles benched in Jaguars' loss

Cam Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1:22 left and the Carolina Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 on Sunday.
Former USC defensive lineman Wes Horton sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14 to seal the victory.
The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the biggest comeback in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 3-4.
After Carolina took the lead, the Eagles started at their 30. A 48-yard pass interference penalty on James Bradberry against Alshon Jeffery put the ball at the Carolina 22. Eric Reid appeared to intercept Wentz's overthrown pass but the play was overturned on a video review. Wentz threw incomplete to Jeffery in the end zone on third-and-2 and was stripped on the next play.
Newton finished 25 of 39 for 269 yards and ran for 49 yards.
at Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5: Andrew Luck threw four touchdown passes and Marlon Mack had his first rushing scores of the season as the Indianapolis Colts blew out Buffalo 37-5 on Sunday.
The Colts (2-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and finally won their 300th game since moving to Indianapolis from Baltimore in 1984. Adam Vinatieri scored five points to move within five of breaking Morten Andersen's NFL career record (2,544).
The Bills (2-5) lost their second straight, playing this one without injured starting quarterback Josh Allen.
Luck was 17 of 23 with 156 yards and extended the league's longest active streak of consecutive games with a TD pass to 30 — breaking a tie with Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan for No. 8 all-time. It's the third time in four weeks he's thrown four TDs in a game.
Mack added 19 carries for 126 yards.
Detroit 32, at Miami 21: Kerryon Johnson rushed for 158 yards and the Detroit Lions looked unstoppable Sunday by repeatedly mounting long scoring drives to beat the Miami Dolphins 32-21.
Matt Stafford was 18 for 22 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Detroit had 457 total yards and 248 on the ground, with scoring drives covering 64, 85, 75, 65, 75, 63 and 44 yards.
The Lions (3-3) punted once and had no turnovers to win on the road for the first time. They've climbed back to .500 after being outscored 78-44 in their first two games.
Injury-ravaged Miami (4-3) lost at home for the first time this season — and lost another key player. Dynamic receiver Albert Wilson was sidelined in the first half with a leg injury. Receiver Kenny Stills also limped to the locker room with a minute left.
Houston 20, at Jacksonville 7: Blake Bortles fumbled on Jacksonville's third play of each half, leading to 10 points and his benching in a 20-7 loss to the streaking Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Texans (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game thanks to those two turnovers and took a one-game lead in the AFC South.
Deshaun Watson, who reportedly made the 800-mile road trip by bus instead of plane, had a touchdown pass despite playing with a bruised lung and injured ribs. Lamar Miller ran for a season-high 100 yards and a score.
Former USC quarterback Cody Kessler replaced Bortles in the third quarter and threw a short touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon , creating speculation he might supplant Bortles in the Jaguars (3-4) starting lineup.