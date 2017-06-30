Nike files opposition to Rob Gronkowski's company's logo, saying it's too similar to Jumpman

You can be the arbitrator on this one.

Nike has filed a formal opposition to the USPTO Trial & Appeal Board, saying a logo of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s company, Gronk Nation LLC, looks similar to the Air Jordan “Jumpman” logo that has been in use since November 1987, ESPN reports.

The logo is a silhouette of Gronkowski doing his famous Gronk Spike touchdown celebration. In April 2016, the company filed to trademark the logo for use on clothing and exercise equipment.

Gronkowski has from now until Aug. 5 to respond to the opposition or risk losing the filing. If nothing is settled, the two parties will battle over the mark.

"My client has created one of the most recognizable brands in sports today," said attorney Troy Carnrite, a partner with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, which represents the Gronkowski family. "We are very proud of this brand and are optimistic that we will resolve this with Nike amicably."

Gronkowski not only wears Nike cleats on the field, but his uniform also dons the recognizable swoosh, as the company has official NFL rights.

