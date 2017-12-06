Fox moves NFL studio show to Coliseum for Rams-Eagles showdown

How big is Sunday’s showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Rams?

Big enough that Fox is moving its entire studio show to the front of the Coliseum to create a “College GameDay”-type environment.

The network was in danger of losing the NFC showdown, as the game was considered a prime candidate to be flexed into the Sunday night TV slot.

Fox had not protected this game from flexing earlier in the season, when few could have predicted the Eagles would be 10-2 and the Rams 9-3.

It’s highly unusual, if not unprecedented, for Fox to move its studio show for a regular season game.

