Eagles get to Brady at the right moment

With former winners in a semicircle around him, Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt was presented with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Watt helped raise millions of dollars to help with relief efforts in the aftermath of floods in Houston…. Former Rams receiver Kenny Britt, picked up by the Patriots after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns with three games left in the regular season, was inactive for the Super Bowl. He also was inactive for Patriots' other two playoff games.