Chargers’ 6-0 road win over the New England Patriots by the numbers

The Chargers’ Cameron Dicker (11) accounted for all the points against the New England Patriots with two field goals.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 6-0 road win over the New England Patriots on Sunday:

3

Consecutive games with multiple sacks for Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack. He had two sacks against the Patriots as the Chargers finished with five. Mack has a career-high 15 sacks on the season and 99 for his career.

39

Successful field goals for Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker on 41 tries this season, his two-for-two performance against the Patriots the difference in the game.

5

Consecutive losses for the Patriots, who have been shut out twice at home this season for the first time in franchise history.

9

Consecutive victories for Bill Belichick and the Patriots over the Chargers until their shutout loss Sunday.

24-22

Record in the regular season for Brandon Staley as Chargers coach.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 6 0 0 — 6

New England 0 0 0 0 — 0



Second Quarter



CHARGERS — Field goal Cameron Dicker 38, 9:09. Drive: 7 plays, 27 yards, 2:26. Key play: Justin Herbert 11 pass to Austin Ekeler.

CHARGERS — Field goal Cameron Dicker 38, 0:44. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 00:50.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 14-18, Kelley 6-16, Herbert 4-(minus 5). NEW ENGLAND, Elliott 17-52, Thornton 1-39, Stevenson 9-39, Zappe 4-16, Montgomery 1-2.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 22-37-0-212. NEW ENGLAND, Zappe 13-26-0-141.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, K.Allen 5-58, Johnston 5-52, Everett 4-44, Parham 2-12, Ekeler 2-9, Kelley 2-9, Erickson 1-23, Guyton 1-5. NEW ENGLAND, Parker 4-64, Elliott 4-40, Henry 2-15, Reagor 1-11, Smith-Schuster 1-11, Stevenson 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 3-55. NEW ENGLAND, Bryant 2-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. NEW ENGLAND, Reagor 1-2.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, James 7-2-1, Kendricks 6-4-1, Leonard 5-2-0, Murray 5-2-0, Mack 5-0-2, Samuel 4-1-0, A.Johnson 3-1-0, Bassey 1-2-0, N.Williams 1-2-0, Hollins 1-0-1, Fox 1-0-0, Tuipulotu 1-0-0, Gilman 0-3-0, Joseph-Day 0-2-0, Ogbonnia 0-2-0. NEW ENGLAND, J.Jones 4-2-0, Tavai 3-4-0, Jackson 3-1-0, Peppers 3-1-0, Bryant 3-0-0, Dugger 2-3-0, Wilson 2-2-0, Jennings 2-1-0, Bentley 1-7-0, White 1-3-0, Godchaux 1-2-0, Mills 1-2-0, Guy 1-1-0, Uche 1-1-0, Barmore 1-0-0, Mapu 1-0-0, Pharms 0-1-0, Roberts 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. NEW ENGLAND, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Bill Vinovich, Umpire Alex Moore, Head linesman Dale Keller, Line judge Mark Perlman, Field judge Joe Blubaugh, Side judge Jimmy Buchanan, Back judge Jimmy Russell, Replay official Mark Butterworth.

Attendance — 64,628.