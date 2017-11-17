Gracie Gold withdraws from the U.S. figure skating championships

Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Gracie Gold, who was considered a potential medal contender at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February, has withdrawn from the U.S figure skating championships. Gold, who finished fourth at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and contributed toward a team bronze medal, has been receiving treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. She has not competed this season.

Through her publicist, Gold said “it breaks my heart” to withdraw from the U.S. championships, which will be held in San Jose. She said she’s still undergoing treatment and added, “I have not had adequate training time in order to perform at the level at which I want to. It pains me to not compete in this Olympic season, but I know it’s for the best. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be cheering you all on. I want to thank everyone for the ongoing love and support. It means the world to me.”

Gold had previously withdrawn from her assigned Grand Prix competitions this season.

The U.S. can send three women to compete in the singles event in Pyeongchang. The women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance entrants will be announced after the U.S. championships, which are the final qualifying event before the Olympics.

helene.elliott@latimes.com

@helenenothelen