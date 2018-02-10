Olympics Buzz: The mystery behind the capital 'C' in Pyeongchang is revealed

After the first day of competition, the mighty United States is tied with Ghana, South Africa, Madagascar and Bermuda (among other countries) with zero medals. Don't worry, the U.S. will catch up. Although the Netherlands and Norway are off to good starts with four medals, the U.S., by its sheer glut of athletes, will show up on the leaderboard before you start watching back-to-back rerun episodes (because watching it once just isn't enough) of "Celebrity Family Feud" on ABC on Sunday night. Germany is the only country with two gold medals. Red Gerard won gold in snowboarding slopestyle for the first U.S. medal. Germany was the first country to win two gold medals.