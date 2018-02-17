Olympics Buzz: U.S. on track for lowest medal total in 20 years

John-Henry Krueger picked up a silver for the U.S. in 1,000-meter short-track speedskating. It was quite the surprise being that he was rated 12th in the World Cup standings at this distance. He had to withdraw from the trials for the Sochi Games in 2014 because of contracting the swine flu, something he's obviously over. His hero is Conor McGregor, so being second-best mirrored his idol. Samuel Girard of Canada won the gold.