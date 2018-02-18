Olympics Buzz: Catching up with some of the underdog stories at the Pyeongchang Games

Nao Kodaira of Japan won the gold in the women's 500-meter speedskating event. Defending champion Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea was second, and Czech skater Karolina Erbanova was third. It was the first time in eight speedskating events that the Netherlands was kept off the podium. In fact, the country has won six of the eight golds. But Kodaira's win wasn't all tragedy for the Dutch. It seems that after losing in Sochi, Kodaira moved to the Netherlands to immerse herself in the skating culture that permeates that country. Looks as if it worked. Brittany Bowe had a strong performance for the U.S., finishing fifth. You get a certificate for that.