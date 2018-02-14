Shani Davis deserves a better send-off, but he won't put the controversy on ice

In case you missed the story, here's a quick summary: Davis wanted to be the flag bearer. He received four votes from a panel of athletes representing the Olympic federations, with luger Erin Hamlin claiming the other four. The stalemate was broken by a coin flip, per United States Olympic Committee rules. Hamlin won. Davis was upset and shared his feelings on Twitter, in the process reminding everyone it was Black History Month. Davis then skipped the opening ceremony.