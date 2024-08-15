Jordan Chiles says bronze medal ruling ‘feels unjust,’ thanks fans for support

American gymnast Jordan Chiles responded to the IOC request she return her bronze medal for the first time, saying the ruling feels unjust.

Jordan Chiles said the International Olympic Committee’s request she return her Olympic bronze “feels unjust” in her first comments since the controversy over judges’ individual floor exercise scores.

USA Gymnastics’ latest appeal to keep Chiles’ Olympic bronze medal was denied, but the organization pledged to keep fighting on her behalf. USAG said the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) notified the organization Monday that “rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered even when conclusive new evidence is presented.”

Hours after the International Olympic Committee ruled that Chiles should return her medal because of a score change, USAG submitted its appeal with CAS video evidence showing that Chiles’ coach submitted her appeal of the judges’ scoring error within the time limits required — and not four seconds late as CAS had originally determined.

After going dark on her social media channels amid the controversy, Chiles posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday.

“I have no words,” Chiles wrote. “The decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport, and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country.”

The initial scoring amendment that awarded the bronze medal to Chiles inspired one of the most popular sportsmanship moments of the Paris Olympics.

Before the floor medal ceremony, Chiles asked U.S. teammate Simone Biles, who won silver, whether they should bow to gold-medalist Rebeca Andrade. Biles agreed and the photo went viral, with many calling it deeply moving.

“I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness,” Chiles posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country. Finding joy again has been a culture shift and I love seeing others embrace it. I feel like I have given everyone permission to be authentic to who they are.”

USA Gymnastics has said the appeal process is far from over, announcing plans “to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring placement, and medal award for Jordan.”

USAG said the federation submitted video evidence that shows U.S. head coach Cecile Landi filed an inquiry 47 seconds after Chiles’ score was published, which is within the one-minute time window. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation initially got the inquiry voided with an appeal to the CAS claiming that the inquiry was filed one minute and four seconds after the score was posted. USAG said the video evidence was not available during the first CAS review.

Chiles thanked USA Gymnastics and many others for their assistance.

“I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” she wrote.

The competition took place Aug. 5 and the CAS upheld the Romanian petition Saturday, voiding the inquiry that gave Chiles an additional one-tenth in difficulty value that pushed her from fifth to third place. The International Gymnastics Federation re-ranked the gymnasts after the decision, putting Romania’s Ana Barbosu into bronze medal position with a score of 13.700, but left it up to the IOC to reallocate the medals. The organization asked U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to facilitate a return of Chiles’ medal.

Chiles was the last gymnast to compete in the floor exercise final, and her coaches had one minute to inquire about her score after it was posted. The inquiry submitted on behalf of Chiles added one-tenth to her score, moving her into third place with a 13.766, after judges decided she should have gotten full credit on a leap that involved a 540-degree turn in the air.

Chiles helped the United States win team gold medals in Paris and competed all-around in the team final. The floor bronze medal she brought home from Paris was her first individual medal. She also has a silver medal in the team competition from Tokyo.

She is returning to compete at UCLA during the next two years and remains hopeful she can keep her medal.

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career,” Chiles wrote. “I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”