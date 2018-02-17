U.S. hockey team unlucky in scoring opportunities against Olympic athletes from Russia

They couldn't find a way to beat Russia goalie Vassili Koshechkin, who made 29 saves. Their chances in the second period included a four-on-three power play and a breakaway by Brian Gionta, but the Russians held them off and then deflated them by taking a 3-0 lead with two-tenths of a second left in the period on a blistering shot from the right circle by former NHL 50-goal scorer Ilya Kovalchuk. "I still have left some gas in my tank," said Kovalchuk, who will be 35 in April but might return to the NHL next season after his Russian contract expires.