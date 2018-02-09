Here are the five Winter Olympics events you must not miss

Mass start speedskating: (Feb. 24, 8 p.m.; Feb. 24, 3 a.m.) This new event promises to be a case of NASCAR meets roller derby, without the ability to call off the jam. Actually, there is no contact allowed, but things happen. Up to 24 skaters will go 16 laps around the 400-meter oval. One of the main strategies that is used in NASCAR — drafting — applies here. You don't want to be on the lead for too long.