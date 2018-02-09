Five facts you probably don't know about the Winter Olympics

5. When the Games went to the dogs: It only happened once but dog-sled racing was a demonstration sport at the 1932 Games at Lake Placid, N.Y. There were 12 humans and 72 dogs. They each traversed a 25-mile course twice. A Canadian won the gold, as one of only two countries participating. Given the recent controversies with the Iditarod, it's unlikely this sport will come back for another try.