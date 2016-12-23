Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald fined more than $42,000 for penalties against Seahawks

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues to pile up fines for penalties.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection was fined more than $42,000 for infractions in last week’s 24-3 loss at Seattle.

Donald was fined $18,231 for unnecessary roughness and $24,309 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he threw a penalty flag at an official.

Donald was fined more than $18,000 for unnecessary roughness in the Rams’ Oct. 16 loss at Detroit.

With the Lions in victory formation to run out the clock, Donald charged off the line of scrimmage and pushed into the offensive front and quarterback Matthew Stafford as Stafford took a knee.

Donald also was fined about $21,000 for unnecessary roughness in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Donald was ejected from that game.

The Rams are set to play the 49ers at the Coliseum on Saturday.

