Rams

More problems for Rams’ offensive line as Alaric Jackson is suspended

Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) blocks against the Baltimore Ravens last season.
The Rams’ Alaric Jackson (77) will not be blocking in the first two games because of a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
(Terrance Williams / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Alaric Jackson, the Rams’ starting left tackle, is suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the team announced Friday.

The Rams did not disclose details of the violation. Coach Sean McVay is expected to address the situation Saturday after the Rams’ final preseason game in Houston.

Jackson is the second Ram suspended for games against the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals. Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson, scheduled to earn $4.9 million this season after he signed a one-year, restricted free-agent tender, has been sidelined for weeks because of an ankle sprain suffered early in training camp. Veteran Joe Noteboom and second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. have worked at left tackle in Jackson’s absence.

Jackson’s suspension further complicates the offensive line situation ahead of the Sept. 8 opener at Detroit.

Starting left guard Jonah Jackson has not practiced in team drills since early in camp because of a shoulder injury. Right tackle Rob Havenstein has been sidelined because of an ankle injury.

Zach Thomas has worked at left guard, and Noteboom and McClendon at right tackle.

Rams
