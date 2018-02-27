Rams coach Sean McVay hires Liam Coen and Matt Daniels as assistants

Rams coach Sean McVay, preparing for his second season, filled voids on his staff by adding Liam Coen as assistant receivers coach and Matt Daniels as assistant special teams coach, the Rams announced Monday.
Coen, 32, replaces Zac Taylor, who was promoted to quarterbacks coach. Coen will work under receivers coach Eric Yarber.
Coen was hired as offensive coordinator at Holy Cross in December after two seasons as Maine's offensive coordinator. Coen played quarterback at Massachusetts. He also coached there, as well as at Brown and Rhode Island.
Daniels, 28, played in six games for the Rams during the 2012 and 2013 seasons after signing with the team as an undrafted safety from Duke. He played in one game for the Chargers in 2015.
Daniels replaces Tyrone McKenzie, who was hired by the Tennessee Titans as inside linebackers coach. Daniels will work under special teams coordinator John Fassel.
