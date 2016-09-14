Rams doubled their worth by moving to Los Angeles, Forbes says

The Dallas Cowboys are still the NFL's most valuable franchise, but the Rams are rising fast and could soon challenge for that top spot.

According to Forbes, which Wednesday released its annual list of the NFL’s most valuable teams, the Cowboys are worth $4.2 billion, up 5% from last year and well ahead of the second-place New England Patriots, valued at $3.4 billion.

The top five is rounded out by the New York Giants ($3.1 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($3 billion) and Washington Redskins ($2.95 billion).

Propelled by their relocation to Los Angeles, the Rams moved all the way up from No. 28 last year to No. 6 this year. Forbes estimates their value at $2.9 billion, an increase of 100% from a year ago.

And the situation could get even better for owner Stan Kroenke when his team moves from the Coliseum to its yet-to-be-built $2.6-billion stadium in Inglewood, which is scheduled to open in 2019.

“The Rams could soon be worth close to $4 billion if Stan Kroenke scores with his $3 billion mixed-use real estate project that could bring him hundreds of millions of dollars more than his team was making in St. Louis,” Forbes’ Mike Ozanian wrote.

The Oakland Raiders (No. 20, $2.1 billion) had the next highest jump of 47%. The Buffalo Bills are the least valuable franchise, at $1.5 billion.

According to Ozanian, NFL team values are up 19% from last year, with the increases largely driven by new locations and/or stadiums.