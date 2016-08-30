'Hard Knocks' turns at last from the frivolous to football

C’mon, “Hard Knocks.”

More football, fewer mermaids, dinosaurs and talk of tank tops, please.

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Los Angeles Rams” continued Tuesday, and after enduring defensive end William Hayes’ meet-and-greet with a “mermaid” at practice and his trip to Orange County’s Dino Quest, where a dinosaur enthusiast tried to convince Hayes of the creatures’ previous existence, the episode finally turned to football.

Last week at practice, reporters witnessed a fight between the offense and defense. “Hard Knocks” cameras captured the action, played it and then replayed it in slow motion with microphones — which is exactly what they’re there for.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree blindsided running back Benny Cunningham, laying him out on the grass. A small melee between blue and white jerseys ensued.

A play later, star running back Todd Gurley, whom all players have been instructed not to touch for fear of injury, stuck up for his position mate and sought revenge against Ogletree.

Gurley and Ogletree collided, went to the ground and a form of chaos ensued. (Of course, it didn’t involve the quarterbacks, who stood about 30 yards away with their hands on their hips, shaking their heads, muttering about the free-for-all.)

Jeff Fisher, a coach intent on not finishing 7-9, 8-8, 9-7 or 10-6, wasn’t pleased with his team’s behavior. “We can’t get enough … reps as it is, because of the way this whole thing is set up. Every … rep means something,” Fisher yelled inside a huddle, out of the earshot of reporters, but not “Hard Knocks” mics.

Later in the episode, more than a dozen players discovered how important each rep was as they were cut, one by, one from the roster.

Cut day is strength and conditioning coach Rock Gullickson’s time in the spotlight, though he almost certainly would rather it not be.

“Hard Knocks” revealed that Gullickson receives a list of players whom he must escort from the weight room to Fisher’s office.

“When you grab them on this day and say, ‘We’ve got to take this walk,’ you do feel it deep inside that these kids have dreamed about playing at this level for years, since they were small kids, and then all of a sudden it may be over,” Gullickson said.

Fisher said he took pride in having personally released each player since he’s been a coach in the NFL.

A few other moments worthy of a mention in Episode 4 of the five-part series: Receiver Tavon Austin signed a four-year contract extension, exchanged a hug with Fisher and, later, a handshake with team owner Stan Kroenke.

Special teams coach John Fassel does not lack for energy. He crowd-surfed into a meeting on a surfboard, complete with zinc sunscreen on his nose.

The series’ narration has taken a realistic turn, acknowledging that Case Keenum is the probable starter at quarterback in the season opener against San Francisco as Jared Goff, the top overall pick in the draft, continues to adjust to the NFL.

And finally, if Rams players are as good at football as they are at ordering off the secret menu at In ’N Out Burger — double-double, protein style, animal fries and a chocolate shake, please — this season might turn out OK.