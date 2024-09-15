Rams fall apart against Cardinals and lose Cooper Kupp to an ankle injury

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who the Rams could not contain through the air or on the ground, leaves the pocket under pressure from Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

The Rams made history Sunday, though not the kind coach Sean McVay or anyone else affiliated with the organization desired.

A 41-10 rout by the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium dropped the Rams’ record to 0-2.

For the first time in McVay’s eight seasons, the Rams are winless after two games.

And it won’t get any easier.

The Rams next play host to the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

The 49ers are 1-1 after a 23-17 defeat at Minnesota on Sunday but even without running back Christian McCaffrey, who is on injured reserve, the 49ers have enough healthy star players to extend the Rams’ poor start.

On Sunday, a week after the Rams lost in overtime to the Detroit Lions, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray torched the Rams’ secondary for three first-half touchdown passes, two to rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on the first two possessions.

Murray, without retired Aaron Donald to contend with anymore, completed 17 of 21 passes for 266 yards. He rushed for 59 yards in five carries as the Cardinals amassed 489 yards.

James Conner rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown in 21 carries.

The Cardinals’ Budda Baker pursues Cooper Kupp after the Rams receiver made a catch. Kupp had to leave the game with an ankle injury. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

A Rams offense already depleted by injuries — receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom are on injured reserve — suffered another blow when star receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from playing the second half.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was under pressure throughout. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 216 yards, but was sacked five times, including one that resulted in a fumble.

Running back Kyren Williams, who twice rushed for more than 100 yards against the Cardinals last season, gained only 25 yards in 12 carries and scored a touchdown.

The Rams trailed, 24-3, at halftime after Murray tossed touchdown passes of 23 and 60 yards to Harrison and 18 yards to tight end Elijah Higgins.

Harrison, who had only one catch in the Cardinals’ season-opening defeat at Buffalo, had four catches for 130 yards in the first half.

Conner extended the halftime lead with a short touchdown run early in the third quarter and the rout was on.