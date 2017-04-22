Rams mailbag: NFL draft, Jared Goff, Trumaine Johnson, personal-seat licenses and Breaking Bad

The Rams will make their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday.

That will be one day after the start of the event in Philadelphia as the Rams must wait until the 37th pick — the fifth of the second round — to make their first selection. The Rams will also make a third-round pick on Friday.

The Rams have six more picks in rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday.

Now, on to your questions. Keep them coming at @latimesklein or gary.klein@latimes.com.

The Rams are expected to begin releasing information about personal-seat licenses for the new Inglewood Stadium in late summer or fall.

Pricing has not been fully determined, a team official said.

But I think it’s safe to predict the average fan who was able to purchase season tickets for games at the Coliseum will have to pay a premium of many, many thousands more for the opportunity to do the same in the new stadium.

That’s a great question.

One of the factors that spurred the Rams’ decision to trade up last year to consider taking Goff or Carson Wentz with the No. 1 overall pick was the projected weakness of this year’s quarterback draft class.

With the quarterback-needy Browns picking No. 1, Goff would have been in the conversation again.

The Rams are not in the market for a quarterback, so I have not intensely studied the quarterbacks this year.

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said in January that if the Browns passed on drafting Deshaun Watson, “they’re passing on Michael Jordan.”

That’s an overstatement, of course, but you cannot argue about Watson’s ability to make plays in crucial situations.

Seemingly soon, though it might not be until training camp or shortly afterward in recent history is any indication.

Last year, the Rams announced an extension for receiver Tavon Austin in August. In September, they announced an extension for defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

It depends on what happens in the first 36 picks and what other players remain available.

USC’s Adoree’ Jackson is one of the most intriguing players in the draft because he can conceivably contribute as a cornerback, receiver and kick returner.

Sean McVay has said he is looking for explosive playmakers. Jackson fits that description.

In a way, Jackson is a victim of his own versatility. He has never had the opportunity to focus on and really master a single position.

I can’t predict. Or won’t. So much depends on who selects them in the draft and what system they play in.

USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was productive in college and could very well continue to be in the NFL. He is only 20 years old. But celebrated former Trojans receivers of late have not, for the most part, enjoyed similar NFL success.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, as noted above, is gifted enough to become a solid pro player if he is allowed to master a position.

With a salary of nearly $17 million for this season, it is no doubt difficult to find takers for cornerback Trumaine Johnson. But the Rams are not averse to it.

The real market will not be known until after the draft. Or perhaps in training camp.

If a team regarded as a contender loses a marquee cornerback because of injury or other issue, that could change things in a hurry.

The Rams want defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to evaluate how Johnson fits in before they decide whether to make a long-term commitment. Perhaps Johnson feels the same.

OK, a second bonus question.

With Phillips installing a hybrid 3-4 defense, many are wondering how tackles Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers will be deployed.

Phillips has said that there really won’t be a lot of difference from a 4-3: There will still be at least four players rushing the quarterback. That includes Donald and Brockers and linebackers/edge rushers Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin.

Phillips is not expected to mess with Donald, a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons. So don’t expect to see him playing over the center as a nose tackle.

The Rams are due to pay Brockers $11 million in salary and bonuses this season, according to spotrac.com. That’s a starter.

And a third for your effort.

I’m not sure Greg Robinson is going to have to beat out Rob Havenstein, a two-year starter at right tackle.

The Rams want to see Havenstein at right guard. My guess is that Robinson will get a look there as well.

New offensive line coach Aaron Kromer will determine which combination works best.

Rodger Saffold, the projected starting left guard, could back up Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. Andrew Donnal actually did a decent job when called into service last season.

The Rams will look to strengthen all positions except quarterback in the draft.

Safety, though, is among the main needs. The draft is deep in cornerbacks and safeties — and veterans annually become available after the draft.

Johnson’s status was addressed in a previous question.

Seems like the price would be pretty high for LeGarrette Blount — and the Rams signed free agent Lance Dunbar to back up Todd Gurley.