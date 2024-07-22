Rams to open camp minus new Matthew Stafford deal and questions about quarterback room

The Rams signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo knowing he would not be able to play the first two games this season. They stuck with Stetson Bennett despite his being away from the team his rookie season.

The Rams and coach Sean McVay, a master of anticipation, did not see one thing coming, however: starting quarterback Matthew Stafford making a play for a contract adjustment.

Now, unless the Rams and Stafford have quietly resolved the issue, the Rams will welcome players to training camp Tuesday with a cloud not related to a marine layer hanging over their preseason workouts at Loyola Marymount.

Stafford, due to carry a salary-cap number of $49.5 million this season, participated in offseason workouts. Teammates and coaches said Stafford operated as usual and showed no signs he was distracted.

But for the first time since he joined the Rams in 2021, the veteran was not made available to reporters during the offseason program. His decision to avoid questions about his contract — despite McVay acknowledging a report that Stafford wanted more guaranteed money beyond this season — spoke volumes.

McVay said in June he expected Stafford to be at training camp. There has been no obvious indication the 15-year veteran will fail to show — and incur mandatory $50,000-a-day fines.

Look for Garoppolo and Bennett to get plenty of reps as the Rams begin preparing to improve upon last season’s better-than-anticipated 10-7 record and playoff appearance.

When the Rams ended offseason workouts, McVay praised Garoppolo’s consistent approach and Bennett’s improvement.

“They’re taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said.

But where will they lead?

Garoppolo, who has a 43-20 career record as a starter, is suspended for games against the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Bennett is back on the roster after dealing with what he has acknowledged were mental-health issues.

In June, both said they would be ready for whatever role they are called upon to provide when training camp opens.

Garoppolo, 32, played his first three NFL seasons for the New England Patriots under coach Bill Belichick, mainly as Tom Brady’s backup. He played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers under coach Kyle Shanahan, and last season with the Raiders under coaches Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce.

The Rams’ culture is “similar to some and much different than others,” he said, grinning.

“For all good organizations,” he said, “it starts at the top. It’s very evident, the head coach and GM working together.”

McVay spent several seasons with Shanahan when both were assistants in Washington before becoming head coach rivals in the NFC West in 2017. The transition from Shanahan’s offense to McVay’s has been smooth, Garoppolo said.

McVay, new quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone and Stafford have aided the transition. Ragone runs “a very consistent room everyday,” and Stafford has been generous with his knowledge, Garoppolo said.

“Matt’s been awesome helping me out, just teaching me the little intricacies of the offense that, really, the coaches don’t really tell you about but as a quarterback you need to know,” he said.

Garoppolo’s experience — including an 8-0 record against the Rams in regular-season games — is a boost for the Rams, Ragone said.

“He’s been coached by really good coaches and has different degrees of understanding things,” Ragone said.

Garoppolo signed a one-year deal with the Rams. His focus will be “just about getting back to being Jimmy,” Garoppolo said.

“I felt like I got away from just myself the last year or so,” he said. “I would watch film and be like, ‘That’s not me. I’m not throwing how I usually throw. I don’t look physically how I’m used to looking.’”

With no injuries suffered during the offseason program, Garoppolo said he planned to report to camp with the intention of “just getting back to the football that I know I can play.”

Bennett, 26, is experiencing a restart. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick, who led Georgia to two national titles, reacclimated to the Rams during offseason workouts.

“I could definitely feel myself getting better with the playbook and comfort-wise on the field,” he said.

It is not clear yet how Dresser Winn (4) fits into the Rams’ quarterback plans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Bennett, along with quarterback Dresser Winn, is in a quarterback room with Stafford and Garoppolo, seasoned veterans with a combined 25 seasons of NFL experience. The two veterans have “both done it before, and done it in different ways,” Bennett said. So he knows his place and is happy to listen and learn while choosing his spots.

“I’m not going to, you know, say, ‘Well, I think he should probably think about it this way,’” Bennett said, chuckling, adding that he prepares to answer questions whether or not Ragone calls on him.

“I just don’t necessarily speak out because A) I don’t know as much and B) It’s not your place,” Bennett said, “And whenever you speak out, you’re not listening, right? The old ‘speech is silver, silence is golden.’

“Just try to listen.”

Bennett has the right attitude, Ragone said.

“You can always tell the investment by the questions that people ask,” he said. “Some become surface level, where guys have a slight understanding and maybe put some time in.

“But then there are guys that really pour into it and they come back and ask some really provoking questions. You can tell it means something to him.”

With Garoppolo serving the suspension, Bennett would be in line to back up Stafford in the Sept. 8 opener at Detroit. If Stafford holds out or suffers a major injury, Bennett could start.

Regardless, Bennett said he would be prepared.

“Whatever anybody is going to need, I need to be ready to give them that,” he said. “It’s much easier to be ready to play and not play than it is to not be ready to play and have to play.

“I have no problem working hard and being as ready as I can be.”