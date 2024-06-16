After mini (camp) previews, these are questions Rams must answer in training camp

Optimism abounded, though it was tempered by uncertainty.

That is how the Rams entered their summer break.

Players emerged last week from voluntary offseason workouts without major injuries, star receiver Cooper Kupp appeared to regain his form, and coach Sean McVay and his staff were able to evaluate young players as they approached 2024 A.D. — the season after Aaron Donald retired.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, however, remained at odds with the team over his contract. So McVay and Rams executives will attempt to compartmentalize anxiety and relax before players report to Loyola Marymount for training camp on July 23.

Some questions the Rams will need answered: