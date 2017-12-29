Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree hopes to be on hand to see Georgia play in the Rose Bowl

The Rams’ meeting and practice schedule for next week will not be set until after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers at the Coliseum.

They will find out soon after if they open the playoffs next Saturday or Sunday.

Regardless, linebacker Alec Ogletree said he hopes that Monday’s itinerary enables him time to get to the Rose Bowl for some, if not all, of the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Oklahoma.

Ogletree and Rams running back Todd Gurley played for Georgia.

The Rose Bowl kickoff is at 2 p.m.

“I’m definitely going to try and make an effort to get down there, for sure,” Ogletree said Friday. “We just have to wait and see what time we get out.

“But I’m going to try and make it down there by halftime, or before the game, or something.”

Ogletree will not play against the 49ers. Coach Sean McVay decided to rest Ogletree and several other key players, including Gurley, quarterback Jared Goff, rdefensive lineman Aaron Donaldand linebacker Mark Barron.

“I always want to play,” Ogletree said. “But you also have to understand that we do have a season that’s going to go on after this game.

“To get guys more healthy, that’s a good thing.”