Rams’ offense will be passable only if Kyren Williams and company stay in running

Kyren Williams flourished last season once the Rams started to emphasize the run. He scored 15 touchdowns in 12 games.

They play in an offense that features one of the NFL’s premier passers and two of its most dynamic receivers.

But Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will be pivotal pieces for a team that is expected to match or surpass last season’s 10-7 record and playoff appearance.

Last season Williams rushed for more than 1,100 yards in 12 games, scored 15 touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl. Corum starred for national-champion Michigan before the Rams selected him in the third round of the draft.

Advertisement

Now the pair — along with Ronnie Rivers — are poised to complement quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in coach Sean McVay’s scheme.

In the second half last season, McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur adopted more of a smash-mouth rushing attack — and Williams flourished. He rushed for 100 yards or more four times in his last six games as the Rams rebounded from a 3-6 start and made the playoffs for the fifth time in seven seasons under McVay.

Rams rookie running back Blake Corum takes a handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

“For me, that’s a tone-setter,” Williams said of the philosophical shift in the rushing attack. “We got into a mentality to where we’re going to run the ball. You might know we’re going to run the ball, but we’re still going to. ... It’s fun when it’s like that, when we control the controllables and we’re able to play on our terms.”

Most of the Rams’ success still will be dictated by how well Stafford, 36, plays in his 16th season. Last year Stafford overcame a midseason thumb injury and played at an elite level.

Kupp appears physically sound for the first time since 2021, when he was the offensive player of the year. Nacua is coming off a record-setting rookie season and is on the mend from a knee injury suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers during training camp.

Advertisement

Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, rookie Jordan Whittington and Tyler Johnson are other receivers who will contribute, along with new tight end Colby Parkinson, second-year pro Davis Allen and Hunter Long.

The Rams spent generously on the offensive line during the offseason, but it remains to be seen if it pays off.

Tackle Alaric Jackson is suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is questionable for the Sept. 8 opener at Detroit because of an ankle injury.

The Rams re-signed right guard Kevin Dotson for $32 million in guarantees and then gave Jonah Jackson $34 million to play left guard, which would enable Steve Avila to move from guard to center. But Jackson suffered a shoulder injury during training camp and is now on track to start at center, with Avila shifting back to left guard.

Veteran Joe Noteboom and second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. probably are on track to start at tackle against the Lions.

Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) missed a lot of training camp and it appears Joe Noteboom (70) might start to open the season. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Williams said he’s not concerned that the line is unsettled.

“I got confidence in all my guys,” he said. “I don’t care who it is up front. Starters, nonstarters, undrafted, drafted — it don’t matter. We’re going to get to work. Along the way, we’re going to get better.

“Even if it’s not there — what it is right now — we’re going to get there. And we’re going to have the confidence we need to get there. I like bringing people along like that.”

Since offseason workouts, Williams has been mentoring Corum and other backs.

“It’s just like giving back in a way,” Williams said. “Somebody did that for me, so why not do that for them, and we’re creating a bond while doing that. So it makes it much more fun, so when big plays happen, you get more excited for somebody, when you’re close to them.”

Williams’ opportunities to make plays also will come on special teams — at least initially. McVay said Williams also would return punts.

“It’s another opportunity for him to get touches and impact the game,” McVay said. “You feel comfortable with that because of the confidence in Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers being able to spell him if need be.”

McVay’s decision came as no surprise to Williams. He said McVay told him at the start of training camp to make sure he practiced catching punts because he might have the role.

Advertisement

LaFleur is not concerned.

“Anytime you can put the ball in a playmaker’s hands, you’re going to be happy about it,” he said. “When [No.] 23 is touching the ball, it’s good for the Rams.”