San Francisco 49ers hire Ran Carthon, Rams' former director of pro personnel

Ran Carthon, the Rams’ former director of pro personnel, was hired Friday by the San Francisco 49ers, the 49ers announced.

Carthon was a member of the Rams’ staff for five seasons. He was one of four members of the scouting and personnel staff who were told about three weeks before the NFL draft that they would not be retained by the Rams after the late April draft.

The Rams also parted ways with scouts Evan Ardoin, Danton Barto and Sean Gustus.

Former Rams coach Jeff Fisher was fired last December, but general manager Les Snead was retained. Kevin Demoff, vice president of football operations, said after Fisher’s firing that every department would be reviewed.

“This team is not where it needs to be and we need to own up to that from a coaching perspective, from a personnel perspective, from an administration perspective,” Demoff said. “I think all of us need to get better and I think Les will be the first person to tell you that his department can get better as well.

“And I think we need to analyze that department, the decisions that have been made, collectively, how we improve the roster and see where it goes.”

Carthon had previously worked as a pro scout for the Atlanta Falcons, where Snead was the director of player personnel. Snead hired Carthon after the Rams named him general manager in 2012.

“We want to welcome Ran Carthon and his family to the 49ers,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement on the 49ers’ website. “Ran has a clear vision for how he plans to run our pro personnel department, and was excited about the opportunity to blend his approach with ours.

“Having previously directed his own pro department, we expect Ran to hit the ground running and help us build the strongest roster possible.”

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein