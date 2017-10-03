Rams Coach Sean McVay wants to see more PATs than FGs

The Rams split two games against the Seattle Seahawks last season, winning a close one at the Coliseum and losing in a rout at CenturyLink Field.

The common thread: The Rams did not score a touchdown in either game.

They defeated the Seahawks 9-3 with three Greg Zuerlein field goals, who also provided the Rams’ only points in a 24-3 defeat.

The hiring of offense-minded Sean McVay as head coach last January practically ensured increased production for a team that featured the NFL’s worst offense the last two seasons, but few would have predicted the Rams would be the NFL’s highest-scoring team.

With 142 points in four games, that’s where the Rams sit heading into Sunday’s game against the Seahawks at the Coliseum.

“To the players’ credit,” McVay said, “they’ve made a handful of plays.”

It’s more than that, of course.

The offensive scheme is better, second-year quarterback Jared Goff is developing with the aid of an improved line and receiving corps, and McVay’s play-calling has for the most part been good.

The Rams are averaging 35.5 points, more than three points better than the second-ranked New England Patriots, the defending Super Bowl champions.

Zuerlein is the NFL’s top scorer with 56 points. Running back Todd Gurley is second with 42.

But as the Rams embark on a four-game stretch that includes three road games after they play the Seahawks, the offense must start reaching the end zone more often.

The Rams scored only two touchdowns in a 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Zuerlein provided the rest with a team-record seven field goals and two extra points.

“Still a lot of things — a lot of things — we can do better, especially offensively with finishing off those drives for touchdowns,” Goff said after the game, in which he threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Quipped McVay a day later: “I’d like to have a couple more PATs.”

The Seahawks improved to 2-2 with a 46-18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. They are giving up 19.2 points a game, which ranks 10th in the NFL. The Rams are giving up 26.2 points per game, which ranks 28th.

Defensive players credited the offense for its performance through the first quarter of the season.

“I have been with the Rams six years,” corner-back Trumaine Johnson said. “Our offense hasn’t been there. But they are being consistent. They really are.”

The Rams’ defense stepped up in the second half against the Cowboys, and the offense scored 19 points to overcome a 24-16 halftime deficit.

“When they are out there doing what they are doing, giving us a breather, and keep putting points on the board, that’s when we walk out there and keep giving them the ball,” defensive lineman Aaron Donald said.

Etc.

As they did in last season’s victory over the Seahawks, the Rams will wear royal blue and yellow throwback uniforms on Sunday at the Coliseum. They also will wear the ensemble Dec. 31 against the San Francisco 49ers. ... The Rams were off Tuesday and resume practice Wednesday.

