Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sees a big difference in Rams quarterback Jared Goff

The difference is obvious to Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Last season, the Seahawks harassed Rams rookie Jared Goff during a Thursday night game at CenturyLink Field, a game that featured cornerback Richard Sherman’s plowing into the quarterback with a sideline hit.

On Sunday, a much more confident Goff will lead the NFC West-leading Rams against the defending division champion Seahawks at the Coliseum.

Goff, under first-year coach Sean McVay, is the NFL’s eighth-ranked passer.

“There’s a dramatic change in terms of his efficiency and all that,” Carroll said of Goff during a teleconference Wednesday, adding, “He’s grown and he’s made the big jump that you can make, and that you hope guys make, from Year 1 to 2. And it’s certainly in effect.”

Goff has completed 67% of his passes, seven for touchdowns, with only one interception.

He passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in a 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium that improved the Rams’ record to 3-1.

Now he faces the 2-2 Seahawks, traditionally regarded as one of the NFL’s top defensive units under Carroll.

“People say it all the time,” Goff said. ‘”They don’t do much and they know they don’t do much, but they do it so well.

“And they do it consistently well for so long now that they’ve proven to be hard to beat.”

Etc.

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, center John Sullivan and linebacker Connor Barwin did not practice because of scheduled rest. Safety Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) and receiver Sammy Watkins (illness) did not practice. Offensive lineman Jamon Brown (groin) was limited. … The arraignment of Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks, who was arrested last month on suspicion of five felonies related to a gun that was found in the car he was driving, will be continued, a spokeswoman for the Kern County District Attorney’s office said. Westbrooks was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. Westbrooks, 26, was arrested after a California High Patrol officer saw a gun in the car after Westbrooks was stopped for speeding.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. CAPTION Chargers fans won't sit in their seats, because they are overwhelmingly drowned out by opposing fans. Hear from both Eagles and Chargers fans on the experience. Chargers fans won't sit in their seats, because they are overwhelmingly drowned out by opposing fans. Hear from both Eagles and Chargers fans on the experience. CAPTION Will the 0-3 Chargers get their first win of the season this Sunday against the Eagles? Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times previews the matchup with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Will the 0-3 Chargers get their first win of the season this Sunday against the Eagles? Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times previews the matchup with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Lance Pugmire has a spot-on prediction about one judge before the fight takes place. Lance Pugmire has a spot-on prediction about one judge before the fight takes place. CAPTION All eyes were on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during Thursday Night Football as America watched to see if protests would occur during the national anthem. All eyes were on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during Thursday Night Football as America watched to see if protests would occur during the national anthem.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein