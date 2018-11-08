Jared Goff has helped the Rams get a leg up on offense with more than just his arm

Offensive lineman Rodger Saffold and Goff had an exchange during the game against the Saints after Saffold was called for a personal foul. Saffold tweeted Monday that fans were not wrong to be bothered by his actions and said he apologized to the quarterback. Goff said no apology was necessary. “There was emotions flying and I went over to calm him down,” Goff said. “It’s not a big deal. Stuff like that happens all the time and it just happened to get caught by the camera.” Saffold said he was frustrated because a Saints player was holding him and he was getting “cheap-shotted” from the side while being held back. “Jared was trying to calm me down but I was still just in that super-emotional state,” he said. “So kind of slapped his hands off me like, ‘Just leave me alone, leave alone.’ And, you know, a lot of people saw that and I got a lot of bad tweets. Most of the time you overlook that stuff. But sometimes you got people that are talking about their kids, and what their kids are seeing. So I took it to heart. Because, you know, I think about my son, think about my children, so I just wanted to bring out a little statement just to clear it all up.”… Running back Todd Gurley did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through because of a non-injury issue, according to the Rams’ injury report.