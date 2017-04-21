Rams waive offensive lineman Tre' Jackson after he failed a physical

Two days after claiming former New England Patriots guard Tre’ Jackson off waivers, the Rams waived Jackson because of a failed physical, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Jackson did not play last season because of a knee injury. He had started nine games for the Patriots as a rookie after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft from Florida State.

The Rams have been attempting to build depth in an offensive line that last season failed to protect quarterback Jared Goff or open holes for running back Todd Gurley.

The Rams signed free-agent tackle Andrew Whitworth in March. They added free-agent center John Sullivan in April.

The Rams are in the midst of their offseason workout program in Thousand Oaks. They will hold a three-day, voluntary veteran minicamp next week.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein