Rams place Puka Nacua, two offensive linemen on injured list and sign help

Receiver Puka Nacua won’t be in pads for at least another four games since the Rams placed him on the injured reserve list.

It’s only one game, but the rash of injuries suffered by Rams players in their season-opening loss at Detroit harks back to 2022, when the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams were ravaged by injuries that contributed to the worst Super Bowl hangover in NFL history.

On Wednesday, the Rams placed receiver Puka Nacua (knee sprain) and offensive linemen Steve Avila (medial collateral ligament sprain) and Joe Noteboom (lateral ankle sprain) on injured reserve. They also signed three offensive linemen: veterans Ty Nsekhe and Geron Christian Sr. and rookie Dylan McMahon, a sixth-round pick who was on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon also was signed to the practice squad.

Before practice, coach Sean McVay was asked: Does it feel like 2022?

“I don’t remember that year,” McVay joked. “What happened?”

The Rams got routed by the Buffalo Bills in the opener and had a 2-3 record through five games. As injuries mounted, they finished the season 5-12.

Nacua, Avila and Noteboom must sit out games against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. The Rams then will have the benefit of an off week.

McVay cautioned, however, that they “each have unique injuries that as of right now” could keep them out longer.

“So we’ll see,” McVay said. “What I think we want to be careful to do — and I’ve kind of learned this just through experience — let’s not place expectations on when they’re going to come back because these guys are so conscientious, let’s allow them to be ready to go whenever their body says and the doctors do say.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also was asked if the number of early injuries suffered by teammates felt like 2022.

Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) rides a cart to the locker room after being injured against the Detroit Lions. Noteboom was placed on injured reserve because of a lateral ankle sprain. (David Dermer / Associated Press)

“I try to treat every single year as its own,” said Stafford, who in 2022 suffered a concussion and season-ending spinal injury after midseason. “We’re going to have bumps along the way, you know that’s going to be the case.”

It remains to be seen what the Rams do with the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Right guard Kevin Dotson was not going to practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, and tackle Rob Havenstein was going to be limited because of an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the opener, McVay said. Left tackle Alaric Jackson is out because he is suspended for one more game for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

Rookie Beaux Limmer is on track to start at center with Jonah Jackson at left guard. The Rams potentially could move Warren McClendon Jr., who started at right tackle against the Lions, to the left side against the Cardinals.

How the three new linemen fit also will be determined this week. McVay said the Rams were aware of McMahon, 23, coming out of college at Louisville. For Nsekhe, 38, this will be his third stint with the Rams.

In 2012, the 6-foot-8, 325-pound Nsekhe played in 12 games for the St. Louis Rams. He played four seasons for Washington, two with Buffalo and one with Dallas before the Rams, after the injury wave began, signed him again in 2022. Nsekhe started eight games.

“I thought he played really well in ‘22,” McVay said. “He’s timeless, you know, he’s kind of still doing his thing.”

Christian, 28, played for Washington, Houston and Kansas City before playing last season for Houston and Cleveland.

“Those were the guys that we felt like were the best available based on the parameters at which we could acquire players,” McVay said.

Witherspoon, who intercepted three passes for the Rams in 2023, was signed to help the depleted secondary. Darious Williams and Tre Tomlinson are on injured reserve, and Cobie Durant was going to be out of practice because of a toe injury suffered against the Lions.