Rams place franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson for second straight year

For the second year in a row, the Rams have placed the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson, the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson, 27, is regarded as a key part of a defense that ranked ninth in the NFL last season and will be under the direction of new coordinator Wade Phillips.

Johnson, entering his sixth NFL season, earned nearly $14 million in 2016.

If he plays under the tag again, Johnson will earn nearly $17 million, according to several reported estimates based on a projected $168-million salary cap.

Teams and players with the tag have until July 15 to work out a long-term contract. If Johnson signs with another team, the Rams would receive two No. 1 draft picks as compensation.

The Rams’ decision to tag Johnson is no surprise: They lack other proven and durable cornerbacks to play on the outside.

E.J. Gaines started 15 games as a rookie in 2014, but was sidelined for all of 2015 and part of last season because of injuries. Lamarcus Joyner has played mainly in the slot. Undrafted free agents Troy Hill and Michael Jordan played well at times last season but are not regarded as long-term solutions.

Last week, in discussing Johnson and the Rams’ defense, General Manager Les Snead said, “We like what Trumaine offers and we don’t want him to leave the building.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Johnson played in college at Montana and was a third-round pick in the 2012 draft.

He has 16 career interceptions, including a career-best seven in 2015.

Johnson was sidelined for two-plus games last season because of an ankle injury. He intercepted one pass.

Last year, the Rams used the franchise tag for the first time since 2009, opting to put it on Johnson rather than cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Jenkins signed a five-year, $62.5-million contract with the New York Giants. The Rams last week received a third- and fourth-round compensatory draft picks for the free-agent losses of Jenkins, safety Rodney McLeod and defensive lineman Nick Fairley.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein