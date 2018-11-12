What we learned from the Rams' 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks

The Rams persevered through an emotional week that included a mass shooting not far from their Thousand Oaks training facility, and fires that forced many players, coaches and staff members to evacuate their homes. Here’s what we learned from their 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
The Rams are resilient
Coach Sean McVay and his team bounced back from a Week 9 loss at New Orleans and worked their way through off-the-field trauma to win the NFC West game at the Coliseum.
Veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was a leading voice for players to rally together and for the Thousand Oaks community, which is coping with the aftermath of the shooting and fires.
Whitworth donated his game check to aid families of those killed in the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill.
Whitworth and others players have said they plan to do more in coming weeks.
Sean McVay won’t tolerate numerous unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties
After the game, McVay was happy with the win but beside himself about “self-inflicted” penalties.
The Rams were penalized 10 times for 102 yards, and several were for personal-foul and unsportsmanlike-conduct infractions against the defense that continued Seahawks scoring drives.
Though his team emerged victorious, the second-year coach was angry about the problems that nearly cost the Rams a victory.
Edge rusher Dante Fowler adds edginess
Fowler, acquired at the trade deadline, made a key play in the fourth quarter when he sacked Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, and forced and recovered a fumble.
The play set up a touchdown run by receiver Brandin Cooks.
Fowler’s play redeemed him after he committed a face-mask penalty on the Seahawks’ opening drive and was responsible for an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty later in the game.
Josh Reynolds will have to step up again
With receiver Cooper Kupp expected to be lost for the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, Reynolds will rejoin the starting lineup.
Kupp’s injury is to the same knee that was hurt during Week 6 at Denver. He was sidelined for two games.
Reynolds has shown he can contribute, playing well in Week 5 against the Seahawks after Kupp suffered a concussion, and catching two touchdown passes in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.
Tight ends are becoming a thing
Jared Goff passed for two touchdowns — and both went to tight ends.
That’s noteworthy for an offense that has relied almost exclusively on wide receivers and running back Todd Gurley in the passing game.
Gerald Everett’s first-quarter scoring catch tied the score. Tyler Higbee’s fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Rams the lead.
Everett caught two passes for 15 yards, Higbee three for 25.