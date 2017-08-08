Bayern Munich launches U.S. fan survey

Bayern Munich would like to ask you a question.
Several questions, in fact.
The German soccer powerhouse, which claims 27 million supporters in the U.S., has launched a survey to find out when its American fans became part of the Bayern family, how long they’ve followed the team, how they consume Bayern news, and their viewing habits.
“FC Bayern is one of the greatest sports families in the world and this survey allows fans to help shape how we bring the club closer to them no matter how far away they are from Munich,” Bixente Lizarazu, a former World Cup winner and Bayern ambassador, said in a statement.
“We’re looking forward to learning more about our U.S. fans and hearing what they have to say.”
Everyone that fills out the FC Bayern Fan Survey will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a signed jersey.
Fans can find the FC Bayern Fan Survey at http://bit.ly/FCBayernSurvey and it is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. It officially launched Tuesday morning and will be active until Aug. 28.
FC Bayern will release the results of the survey before the end of the year.
Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11