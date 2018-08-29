Clint Dempsey, who shares the all-time record for U.S. national team goals, retires at 35

Clint Dempsey, who scored in three World Cups for the U.S. and made more than 200 appearances in the English Premier League for Fulham and Tottenham, has retired.
Dempsey’s retirement from both club and international soccer was announced Wednesday by his current club, the Seattle Sounders, for whom he has played since 2013. He retires tied with Landon Donovan for the most goals in national team history with 57. He played the third-most games of anyone in U.S. history with 141.
“After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” Dempsey, 35, said. “I’d like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with thoughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I’m grateful to have been on this ride.”
Demspey hasn’t started for the Sounders since June, playing just 70 minutes off the bench the last two months.
“Clint Dempsey is the greatest player in the history of our country,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerway said in a statement. “His mark on both our club and the United States men’s national team is indelible and his hard-earned reputation as a trailblazer for our nation in Europe helped pave the way for generations.
“His service to our game deserves special recognition,”
Dempsey will be honored prior to Seattle’s MLS game with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at CenturyLink Field..