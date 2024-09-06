Advertisement
Angel City FC

Alyssa Thompson and Angel City can’t outlast surging Seattle in loss

Angel City's Alyssa Thompson controls the ball against OL Reign.
Angel City’s Alyssa Thompson, shown here controlling the ball against Seattle during a match in 2023, scored during a 3-2 loss to Seattle on Friday night.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Ji So-Yun scored the go-ahead goal in first-half stoppage time and the Seattle Reign held off Angel City 3-2 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Seattle (5-9-5) is undefeated in its last seven games as it makes a push for a postseason berth with seven games remaining.

Alyssa Thompson scored in the eighth minute to give Angel City (6-10-3) the early lead. It was the 19-year-old’s fourth goal in three games.

The Reign were hurt when veteran Jess Fishlock had to leave the match with an injury in the 16th minute. She was replaced by Angharad James.

Sofia Huerta evened the score at 1-1 when she converted a penalty in the 31st minute. The penalty was awarded when Jordyn Huitema was fouled in the box.

Ji’s goal put the Reign in front 2-1 before the break and Tziarra King extended the lead with another in the 58th.

Angel City appeared to score twice in the second half but both goals were ultimately disallowed. Sydney Leroux broke through for Angel City with a goal in stoppage time.

Reign coach Laura Harvey returned to the team after she was hospitalized last week with an illness.

Actress Jane Fonda was among the fans on hand for the match at BMO Stadium.

Angel City FC

