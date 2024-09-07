Hugo Lloris stands out for star-depleted LAFC in scoreless draw

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, shown here during a match against Seattle in February, made four saves in a scoreless draw with Houston on Saturday.

Hugo Lloris saved four shots for LAFC and Steve Clark had two saves for the Houston Dynamo in a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Lloris notched his 10th clean sheet of the season, tying him with Patrick Schulte of the Columbus Crew for the league lead.

Clark’s shutout was his sixth this season for the Dynamo (11-8-8).

LAFC (14-6-6) was missing high-scoring Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz, Omar Campos, Maxime Chanot, David Martínez and Cristian Olivera because of international duties.

LAFC plays the Galaxy next on Sept. 14. The Dynamo will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

