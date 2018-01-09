Galaxy roster grows with the addition of Perry Kitchen

Less than two weeks before the start of their preseason training camp, the Galaxy continue to grow their roster with midfielder Perry Kitchen being the latest addition.
The Galaxy acquired the rights to Kitchen, 25, from D.C. United in exchange for $300,000 in allocation money. Kitchen is a former D.C. United player of the year and an MLS rookie of the year finalist. He spent the past two years playing in Europe.
The Galaxy signed Kitchen using targeted allocation money although further details of the deal were not released.
Earlier this week the Galaxy confirmed the signings of goalkeeper David Bingham and midfielder Servando Carrasco. The team remains in the market for a striker and a backup goalkeeper although time is running out since coach Sigi Schmid said he wanted everyone on the roster available for the opening of training camp Jan. 22.
