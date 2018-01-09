Galaxy roster grows with the addition of Perry Kitchen

Less than two weeks before the start of their preseason training camp, the Galaxy continue to grow their roster with midfielder Perry Kitchen being the latest addition.

The Galaxy acquired the rights to Kitchen, 25, from D.C. United in exchange for $300,000 in allocation money. Kitchen is a former D.C. United player of the year and an MLS rookie of the year finalist. He spent the past two years playing in Europe.

The Galaxy signed Kitchen using targeted allocation money although further details of the deal were not released.

Earlier this week the Galaxy confirmed the signings of goalkeeper David Bingham and midfielder Servando Carrasco. The team remains in the market for a striker and a backup goalkeeper although time is running out since coach Sigi Schmid said he wanted everyone on the roster available for the opening of training camp Jan. 22.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC wild-card playoff game at the Coliseum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. CAPTION Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11