Denis Bouanga scores twice to help LAFC salvage tie with New York Red Bulls

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, center, celebrates with Omar Campos, left, and Luis Muller after scoring in stoppage time of a 2-2 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Denis Bouanga scored two goals in his second multigoal game this season to help LAFC rally from an early deficit for a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at BMO Stadium.

Bouanga ripped a right-footer from the left corner of the penalty area into the back of the net to cap the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

New York (4-1-4) is unbeaten in five straight games since a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew on March 16.

LAFC’s Aaron Long blocked a shot from Dante Vanzier in front of an open goal but slid into the post and was forced to come off in the eighth minute. Eddie Segura came on and — on the corner kick conceded by Long’s block — surrendered an own goal on his first touch to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Bouanga was fouled in the area by Sean Nealis and converted from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Emil Forsberg scored on a half-volley to give the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 81st. John Tolkien played a corner kick that was redirected and dropped in front of Forsberg for the finish from point-blank range.

LAFC (3-3-3) had 57% possession and outshot New York 15-7.

Carlos Coronel had four saves for the Red Bulls. Hugo Lloris had one save for LAFC.